Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of KO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,774 shares of company stock worth $8,952,720 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
