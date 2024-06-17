Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,431 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,359,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,739,404. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

