Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,017,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,388,555. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.10, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.