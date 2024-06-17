Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,009 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

TKC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

