Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 588 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $457.63. 305,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

