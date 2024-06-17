Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,754,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,582. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

