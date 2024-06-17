Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
A number of research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
NYSE TSLX opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $22.35.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
