Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.