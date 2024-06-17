SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Sells $158,160.00 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $158,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

