Slagle Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,110 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $386.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.48 and its 200-day moving average is $383.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

