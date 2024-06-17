Slagle Financial LLC Takes $467,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,718,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 443.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. 8,675,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

