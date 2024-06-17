Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SOR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. Source Capital has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $47.91.
About Source Capital
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.