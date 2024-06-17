Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $288,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 995,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $483,450 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

