SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,412,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,436% from the previous session’s volume of 331,753 shares.The stock last traded at $25.41 and had previously closed at $25.47.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.