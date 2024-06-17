SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.59

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 17120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at $634,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.