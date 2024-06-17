Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 832,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 557,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ANY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of ANY opened at $1.13 on Monday. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Sphere 3D will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Sphere 3D news, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,301.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of Sphere 3D stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,189 shares in the company, valued at $145,301.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

