Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 776,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 426,979 shares.The stock last traded at $25.91 and had previously closed at $31.51.
A number of analysts recently commented on SYRE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
