Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.90

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.90 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 37.60 ($0.48), with a volume of 365870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.

Insider Transactions at Staffline Group

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £11,774.10 ($14,993.12). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,497. Company insiders own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

