Stephens Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.81.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.