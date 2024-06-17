StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.29.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 139.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 329,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.