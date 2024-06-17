StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,276 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

