StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.53.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
