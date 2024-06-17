StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Insider Transactions at Mexco Energy

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063 over the last three months. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

