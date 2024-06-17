StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

