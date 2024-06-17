StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $337.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.37.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $118.87 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $85,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,147.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $85,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,147.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,033.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

