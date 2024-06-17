StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Trading Down 33.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $833,206.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.
About Athersys
