StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Up 2.2 %
IMH stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88.
About Impac Mortgage
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.