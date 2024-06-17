StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 198.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,425 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,951 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $5,881,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $4,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

