StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

UBFO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,936.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,071,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

