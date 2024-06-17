StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Price Performance
UBFO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
See Also
