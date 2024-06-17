StockNews.com Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $412.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 53,604 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 163,951 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,536.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 325,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 306,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.