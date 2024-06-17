Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $152.57. 6,159,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,760. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.92. The company has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.