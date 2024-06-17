SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HYSR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 3,812,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,419. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020.

