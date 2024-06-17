SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of HYSR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 3,812,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,419. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SunHydrogen
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.