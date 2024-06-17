Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.47.

RUN stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 14,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $180,386.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 283,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 14,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $180,386.15. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 283,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,079. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

