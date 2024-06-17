Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TARO opened at $42.73 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $164.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.