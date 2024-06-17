Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:TARO opened at $42.73 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $164.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
