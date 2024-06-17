TD Cowen Boosts Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $10.10

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $10.10 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

AAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

