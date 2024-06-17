TD Securities Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$17.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on NuVista Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.31.

TSE:NVA opened at C$13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.75.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. In related news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$75,000,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,094,560 shares of company stock valued at $76,210,753. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

