Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 3.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.35 and last traded at $184.32. Approximately 35,001,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 96,202,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.98. The company has a market cap of $595.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

