Tesla’s (TSLA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $175.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $178.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $567.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

