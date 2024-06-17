Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $754.91 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Tezos has a market cap of $754.91 million and approximately $26.76 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000714 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,278,847 coins and its circulating supply is 985,714,437 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

