Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $789.27 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $789.27 million and $15.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000779 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,278,847 coins and its circulating supply is 985,714,437 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.