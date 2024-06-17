The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.86

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 300779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRP. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $325,345.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,804.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $325,345.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,804.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $153,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,404.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $510,385. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Baldwin Insurance Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 469,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 209.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 139,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 916,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 329,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group



BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Articles

