The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $2,585,300.49 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.