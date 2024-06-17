The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $662,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 122.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

