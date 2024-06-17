The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 1,108.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,108.33 ($14.11).
SGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.35) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
The Sage Group Trading Up 0.3 %
The Sage Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,692.31%.
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.