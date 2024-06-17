The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 1,108.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,108.33 ($14.11).

SGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.35) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

SGE opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4,063.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 860.60 ($10.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group Company Profile



The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

