The Toro Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Toro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $96.61 on Monday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Toro's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

