Todd M. Duchene Sells 3,770 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CORZ traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,283,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CORZ shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

