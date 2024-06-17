Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90.

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. 3,416,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,284. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 31.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 55,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

