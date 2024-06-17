Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 22,859 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 16,172 call options.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,279,218 shares of company stock valued at $243,216,119.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after buying an additional 942,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE CAVA traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.66. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

