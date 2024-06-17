TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Heather J. Russell Sells 7,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,760. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

