Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,418 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 669,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.08. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.