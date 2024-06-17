Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 371,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

