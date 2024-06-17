Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,322. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

